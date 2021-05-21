Codesign

Music App

Codesign
Codesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App app colors mobile app music music app clean app design uiux uidesign mobile ui design
Download color palette

Music app concept reimagined with a disruptive circular elements approach!

Let us know your thoughts and feedback!
.
We're active on:
https://www.instagram.com/codesignuiux
.
Let's connect on:
askcodesign@gmail.com

Codesign
Codesign
Digital design team for smart interfaces & delightful brands
Hire Me

More by Codesign

View profile
    • Like