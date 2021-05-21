Daily UI #011 Flash Message

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Challenging myself to 100 days ui design challenge by @Daily UI.
The challenge is to design a flash message.
What do you think, let me know your thoughts!
Don't forget to tap the heart if you like this, thank you!
SUBSCRIBE TO ME 🙏
Thanks.