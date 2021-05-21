Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #011 Flash Message

Daily UI #011 Flash Message @design design illustration @daily-ui
Challenging myself to 100 days ui design challenge by @Daily UI.

The challenge is to design a flash message.

What do you think, let me know your thoughts!

Thanks.

Posted on May 21, 2021
