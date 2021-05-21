Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Johann Da Costa

Ludovic Canadas monogram logo

Ludovic Canadas monogram logo design graphic johanndacosta branding blackandwhite simple clean flat black letter monogram minimal logo
L+C monogram logo for Ludovic Canadas. He is a french video maker producing mostly music videos. I have designed this monogram logo keeping in mind the client wish: getting a symbol that can look great when printed on merch (clothing, mugs...)

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

