Ludovic Canadas monogram logo

L+C monogram logo for Ludovic Canadas. He is a french video maker producing mostly music videos. I have designed this monogram logo keeping in mind the client wish: getting a symbol that can look great when printed on merch (clothing, mugs...)
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.