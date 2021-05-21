Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Fellow Designers,
I hope you are holding up fine.
This is an illustration that presents my current state of mind. I have not put much thought into it to be honest and I just went with the flow. I am quite impressed how it turned out to be as I had no idea where it was going.
I hope you will like it. Also share your valuable comments.
Thank you :)