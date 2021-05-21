Boxed Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Website redesign for the international delivery service.
To enhance the view of the platform, Klad created a minimalistic and user-friendly UI with some bright "acid" green elements. The new design aims to be attention-grabbing and intuitively understandable for both delivery service providers and end customers.