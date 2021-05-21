Intern Job Searching App Concept

sTandaut is an app concept which aims to provide college students the opportunity to apply for internships that give them industry-ready skills during their long and short vacations. It also seeks to help students make informed career decisions. Students can also find mentors who can give career advice relevant to their courses of study. They can access articles written by these career guidance mentors to help them develop a better understanding of the workings of the industry and which fields to explore.

Let me know what you think.