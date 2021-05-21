India Habitat centre

Architecture: IHC (India Habitat Center)

Architect: Ar. Joseph Allen Stein, Ar. B V Doshi, Ar. Rattan Bhalla.

I have heard a lot about IHC and its architectural glory but never experienced it till my 4th year. I along with few friends planned to attend an Architectural lecture, which we eventually missed :p, thus got time to explore this monument. If I have to use a word to explain this monumental beauty, I would say, I felt like I visited a temple!

Spread over an area of nine acres the IHC campus has been designed and built by Joseph Stein, Doshi, and Bhalla who have created an island of architectural excellence in the busy metropolis of India's capital, Delhi.

I'm pretty sure everyone will have a unique experience on their first visit.