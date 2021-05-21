Digimology Portfolio - 2Gaijin.com

Digimology Indonesia

One of Digimology's portfolio, 2Gaijin.com. Digimology is involved in the implementation of 2Gaijin.com web system

Problem:
How to create a solution where foreigners in Japan can trade their secondhand items conveniently

Solution:
An online platform that enables secondhand items trading

Implementation:
We created 2Gaijin.com using Go and ReactJS as tech stack. This enables us to achieve high performance with flexible scalability based on microservices architecture

Check out our complete design on https://www.figma.com/file/C9YTkVHw2iz0poEe5mLhi4/✌%EF%B8%8F2Gaijin---Secondhand-Platform-for-Gaijin?node-id=0%3A1

Posted on May 21, 2021
