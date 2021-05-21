Inventory Management Website Redesign

I challenged myself to work on an industry that I am not very familiar with. I picked officernd a

platform for flex space operators and used their inventory management page as my major reference.

I then created my design here, with a compact view blending navigation and filters, a split layout displaying the list and detail page at the same time, and modularized widgets to update properties individually or by batch.

This is a polished interface and I may consider to publish my process in future.