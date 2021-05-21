Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shirley, Wang Xinling

Inventory Management Website Redesign

Shirley, Wang Xinling
Shirley, Wang Xinling
  • Save
Inventory Management Website Redesign ui interaction design web design enterprise ux enterprise inventory
Download color palette

I challenged myself to work on an industry that I am not very familiar with. I picked officernd a
platform for flex space operators and used their inventory management page as my major reference.
I then created my design here, with a compact view blending navigation and filters, a split layout displaying the list and detail page at the same time, and modularized widgets to update properties individually or by batch.
This is a polished interface and I may consider to publish my process in future.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Shirley, Wang Xinling
Shirley, Wang Xinling

More by Shirley, Wang Xinling

View profile
    • Like