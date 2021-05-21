Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Federal Public Defender Central District of California

Federal Public Defender Central District of California branding design illustrator minimal typography illustration flat logo vector
Looking for a timeless, elegant and modern design for our letterhead and logo. Our website is www.fpdcdca.org so you can incorporate the mission, vision and values into the design. As we also included a request for a NEW LOGO design, please be sure to include logo design options.

We are a public interest criminal defense organization that represents indigent people charged with federal crimes. Please weave the mission/vision/values and our practice area into the logo design.

Posted on May 21, 2021
