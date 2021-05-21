Laura Guardalabene Peters

Mixed greens packaging

Mixed greens packaging packaging food lettuce greens retro design funky colorful typogaphy health food peel organic reseal
Been a while since I've posted on here. Here's some fun packaging prototypes I designed & built that showcase Avery Dennison's heat seal reclosure packaging technology.

