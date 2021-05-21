Anna Oakes
Lessonly Skills Landing Page

Lessonly Skills Landing Page product website design website branding design lessonly
Lessonly launched a brand new product, Skills, and we designed and developed a landing page to accompany the launch. The landing page includes a video, several graphs that break down how the solution works, value props, customer quotes, and more.

View Lessonly Skills Page

Posted on May 21, 2021
