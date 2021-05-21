Gaming Shot No. 3 (Motion Design)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the test animations for this particular shot for upcoming 3D motion graphics piece. Pretty happy with how it's looking so far!
If you want such visuals, don't hesitate to say hi, I'm always open to freelance work inquires.