Tino Zhabinskiy

Gaming Shot No. 3 (Motion Design)

Tino Zhabinskiy
Tino Zhabinskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

One of the test animations for this particular shot for upcoming 3D motion graphics piece. Pretty happy with how it's looking so far!

If you want such visuals, don't hesitate to say hi, I'm always open to freelance work inquires.

Tino Zhabinskiy
Tino Zhabinskiy
Freelance 3D Artist. Stylized props and environments.
Hire Me

More by Tino Zhabinskiy

View profile
    • Like