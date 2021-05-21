Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HIMALAYAN CLAY MUD MASK - Majesticpure

HIMALAYAN CLAY MUD MASK - Majesticpure
Himalayan Mud Mask aids in Detoxifying and Brightening your skin as well as reducing the appearance of pores. Pink Clay is rich in Silica, which is said to help improve Skin Elasticity and Cell Renewal for supple, younger-looking people. Mineral Rich as it helps Nourish and Moisturize skin.

https://majesticpure.com/collections/face-moisturizer/products/himalayan-clay-mud-mask

Posted on May 21, 2021
