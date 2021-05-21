Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey!
This is my new project for NG Studio
NG Studio is a full-cycle photo and video production
The work turned out to be bright and juicy. Check out the full version on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119937693/NG-STUDIO-Photostudio-Krasnodar
Link to the project: https://ng-photo.ru