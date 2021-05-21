Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AIA Logotype

AIA Logotype vector logo identity identity design logo vector design lettermark letter logo automotive logo race car branding car logo logo design logotype logo
Inspired by the new KIA logo.
There are parts that look a little like the letter A and its tilt, but it's okay to learn the name too...

I'm available for commissions work and branding project, please kindly contact me, DM or email : alifetspratama@gmail.com

