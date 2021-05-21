Basketball Champion 3d Style Textured Editable Text Effects

Trending designs to inspire you
'BASKETBALL CHAMPHION'
Vector 3D Style Editable Text Effects Template
Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : EPS CC
Font Used : Freshman
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Textured Background Included
This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.
You can find and download it, available at :
https://stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/grapeer
Thank You