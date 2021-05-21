Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Basketball Champion 3d Style Textured Editable Text Effects

Basketball Champion 3d Style Textured Editable Text Effects purple design graphic adobe illustrator vector pattern grunge metallic silver golden sport game champion basketball 3d style background textured editable text text style text effects
'BASKETBALL CHAMPHION'
Vector 3D Style Editable Text Effects Template

Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : EPS CC
Font Used : Freshman
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Textured Background Included

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it, available at :
https://stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/grapeer

Thank You

