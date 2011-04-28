Neil Summerour

Doing things with my fonts: DHA2

Neil Summerour
Neil Summerour
  • Save
Doing things with my fonts: DHA2 magneta new script logotype
Download color palette

An detail of the spencerian script. The actual swash 'd' was redrawn to better fit the placement and to create connections rather than collisions. Additionally, you'll see that the K swash was extended further than currently offered to again better accommodate the logotype

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Neil Summerour
Neil Summerour

More by Neil Summerour

View profile
    • Like