Davor Butorac

Abstract marks in B/W

Abstract marks in B/W
Set of abstract marks from the recent Behance project, in black and white.

Behance Project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118485271/Abstract-marks-2021

Have a splendid weekend mates!

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Instagram I Behance I Website

Thank you!

Freelance Logo Designer. Available Worldwide.
    • Like