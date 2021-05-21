Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
sarmin akter

Beauty & Cosmetics Flyer Design

sarmin akter
sarmin akter
Beauty & Cosmetics Flyer Design advertising cosmetics business flyer makeup hair care business promotion skin care beauty care flyer branding flyer example personal branding branding flyer cosmetics product flyer organic cosmetics flyer cosmetics flyer shop cosmetics flyer sample
Hello Everyone!
Hope You all Are Fit & Fine!
This is my Beauty & Cosmetics Flyer Design
FEATURES:
> 8.27 x 11.69 in + 0.125 in Bleed
> Fully Editable
> Free Fonts Used
> 300 DPI CMYK
I am Available for Freelance Works!
To Know More Information, Feel Free to contact me-
Email: sarminakter8910@gmail.com
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!

sarmin akter
sarmin akter

