Strana Development | Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Strana Development -
reliable, dynamically developing full-cycle development company that implements large projects in the field of residential and commercial real estate in the territory of the Russian Federation.
https://tmn.strana.com/