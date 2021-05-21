Album Art Take # 01

I feel a little apologetic posting this.

Most of you are following me because you like something I've posted before and want to see more of it. Well, this is not like anything I've shared with you before. In fact, this art hearkens back to my earliest days playing around with Photoshop Elements (version 2.0 back then 👶) before Dribbble was even around!

This past couple of weeks I've been working on this one-off project—album art for a friend's project. Really fun to just press buttons and see what happens. Little crafting and mostly experimenting. I'll share more over the coming days. Enjoy!