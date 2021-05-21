Foot Spray Benefits - Disinfectant Foot Spray

The feet have the most tendencies to be sweaty especially in summers. Feet are known to accumulate sweat and gradually develop the bacteria that feed on perspiration. This leads to the development of bad odor, itching, and rashes. The Sanctus Foot Spray is a product targeted to address these problems. Just spray the foot spray a couple of times on the feet before wearing the socks and shoes or simply wearing any shoes in the morning. The foot spray is enriched with Orange oil, lemongrass oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil along with Menthol and clove oil. These ingredients not only make the foot skin hydrated and nourished but also prevent skin decay. The skin on the feet develops cracks on prolonged exposure to sweat and perspiration. The foot spray helps to control all these issues and makes the feet stay fresh and hydrated at all times. The most promising benefit of Sanctus Foot Spray is the control of bad odor from the feet.

Click here:

https://sanctusonline.com/product/foot-spray-disinfectant-deodorizer-for-fresh-smelling-feet-all-day/