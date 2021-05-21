Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rhends

Night Club Flyer

Rhends
Rhends
  • Save
Night Club Flyer celebration birthday music concert artist dj flyer night club flyer advertising brochure ladies night flyer throwback lounge party modern print template flyer dj club club summer
Download color palette

Get It Here.
Download Here

2 PSD File
Flyer – Portrait 210×297mm with 3mm Bleed.
Social Media Post – 1080×1080px
Help File.txt [Link Download Font]
Image Not Include

File Features
Fully Layered PSD file.
100% Resizable & Editable.
Easy to Edit Text.
CMYK 300 DPI (Flyer).
RGB 300 DPI (Social Media).
Free Font Used.
Smart Object Image.

Rhends
Rhends

More by Rhends

View profile
    • Like