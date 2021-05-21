Ioana-Cristina Samoila

Countdown likes - DailyUI

Hi Dribbblers!

CountdownTliker: I tried (again) to make an animation for this challenge. I still need training... 😁

I hope you like it!
If you want to show some love, press L ! 😍
And you can give me feedback too 📝

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!
