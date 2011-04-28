Dave McNally

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
whitney semilla red custom kerned logo identity
You can safely ignore colour at this point, I just threw it in there to avoid a grey scale environment. Just starting work on a logo/identity and customizing some text. You're looking at some tweaked and kerned Whitney followed by some Semilla.

Feedback at this point: Do the two go together in this specific arrangement? How about the kerning experiment?

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
