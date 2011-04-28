Neil Summerour

Doing things with my fonts: DHA

Neil Summerour
Neil Summerour
  • Save
Doing things with my fonts: DHA magneta new script logotype
Download color palette

a view showing the logotype that features Magneta, Magneta Condensed, existing and custom ligatures as well as the first view of upcoming spencerian script of mine

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Neil Summerour
Neil Summerour

More by Neil Summerour

View profile
    • Like