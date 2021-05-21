Trending designs to inspire you
Cosgrove is a breathtaking medical and healthcare WordPress theme. The purpose-oriented design is aimed to reflect the true extent of the pharmaceutical industry. Infinite possibilities and handcrafted elements will support you and care about your success in the healthcare business.
Main Features:
4 Different Home Variations
Different Header Styles
Timetable Schedule plugin
Easy Appointment Booking System
Well structured & organized service sections
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Cosgrove – Medical & Healthcare WordPress Theme