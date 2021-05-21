sarmin akter

Food flyer template

sarmin akter
sarmin akter
  • Save
Food flyer template brand identity design advertising food menu cafe flyer food business flyer branding flyer restaurant flyer example restaurant flyer template restaurant flyer fast food flyer restaurant food flyer food flyer maker food flyer design ideas food flyer example food flyer design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Hope You all Are Doing Fine!
This is my Food Flyer Design
FEATURES:
> 8.27 x 11.69 in + 0.125 in Bleed
> Fully Editable
> Free Fonts Used
> 300 DPI CMYK
I am Available for Freelance Works!
To Know More Information, Feel Free to contact me-
Email: sarminakter8910@gmail.com
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
Behance

sarmin akter
sarmin akter

More by sarmin akter

View profile
    • Like