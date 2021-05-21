Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nahed Al Khodary

SMEGMARS - Crypto Token Mobile

Nahed Al Khodary

SMEGMARS - Crypto Token Mobile cryptocurrency crypto token spaceman lottie mars space nft crypto webflow
Hey everyone, here is a redesign and development I made for SMEGMARS. A crypto token that wants to help testicular/penile cancer research.

Do you need a Designer & Webflow developer based in Stockholm, Sweden or remote? Contact me at info@klayo.se

Posted on May 21, 2021


UI/Motion and Product Designer from Stockholm, Sweden.
