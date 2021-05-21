SMEGMARS - Crypto Token Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone, here is a redesign and development I made for SMEGMARS. A crypto token that wants to help testicular/penile cancer research.
Do you need a Designer & Webflow developer based in Stockholm, Sweden or remote? Contact me at info@klayo.se
/N