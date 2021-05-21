Presence.fit

Julia Dmitrievna
So what if we say that your iOS smartphone and one app could drastically change your experience with self workout?

No words needed, you better watch for what we’ve done in new behance case for Presence App. It puts users in the moment combining interactive, trainer-led workouts with the latest in AI technology and other revolutionary features for veritable training with real-time or virtual coaching.

Just look at full project on — Behance

Posted on May 21, 2021
