UI UX Education Apps - part 2

Hi Everyone,

Okay, this is part 2 of my educational app design, this is a core feature that I made close to user expectations.

What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.

Let’s talking about anything

gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1

Thank You