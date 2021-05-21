Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Power Bank Sharing App - UI/UX Design - Part 2

In the world where a low battery can be a real nightmare for a traveler or a busy commuter, power bank sharing is experiencing as much demand as ever. Here is a concept of a power bank sharing app that includes MVP features to start a power bank rental service:
- Registration and onboarding
- Personal profiles
- Payment gateway
- Maps and geolocation
- Available stations
- QR code scanner
- Battery return feature

More screens: https://dribbble.com/shots/15696326-Power-Bank-Sharing-App-UI-UX-Design-Part-1

Learn more about Mobindustry experience in the development of power bank sharing apps -https://www.mobindustry.net/how-to-build-a-power-bank-sharing-app-must-have-features-and-cost/

