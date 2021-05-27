Dmitry Lauretsky
Quick Search Animation

Quick Search Animation
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
Attention to details is what makes good user experience. We wanted to explore micro-interactions, which are often overseen and underestimated but remain an essential part of the user's experience.

Here's a search button animation. It expands when a user presses it, shows a search input window, and drops down a search result window. This keeps the user concentrated on their experience of using the product.

We implemented a neutral color scheme with contrasting black and white colors. The search result drop-down uses more colors, which sets apart the response from the input.

From a full-scale web interface perspective, a button may seem small and unessential. But in many cases, a user's journey starts here. We make sure that small elements provide an engaging micro-interacting experience.

