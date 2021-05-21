Jack Johnston website portfolio on mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
A recent update to my portfolio website. Showing the mobile optimisation of the site. Adding an impact font that dominates the simple layout and sit comfortable over a moving gradient. A pop out menu gives the site an extra pop. More of the project to follow. View the website at https://jackjohnston.co.uk/