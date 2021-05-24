Healthcare Dashboard Design

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

The health industry is digitalizing both patients' and health workers' experiences. Patients can use handy health trackers, and doctors can benefit from hospital digital environments. We've explored the concept of such a doctor's digital assistant.

The shot shows the doctor's dashboard with their appointment and staff meeting schedule, work analytics, and a support chat.

We've picked the color scheme of green shades to create a reassuring look of the interface that appears calming and inviting. Besides, the green color is traditional for the healthcare industry.

We envision this dashboard to be a doctor's digital planner connected to the hospital environment. This will optimize the work process and spare the health workers of some management work.