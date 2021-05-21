Tamanna Afroz
Tistio

Medical Dashboard ui

Tamanna Afroz
Tistio
Tamanna Afroz for Tistio
Hire Us
  • Save
Medical Dashboard ui dashboad medical design adobe xd website modern landing page xd design xd creative ux design ui design
Medical Dashboard ui dashboad medical design adobe xd website modern landing page xd design xd creative ux design ui design
Download color palette
  1. dashbord – 3@2x.png
  2. dashbord – 5@2x.png

CONTACT

Whatsapp: +880 1775 868616
Skype: tistiobrand
Mail: hello@tistio.com
Website: www.tistio.com

Tistio
Tistio
Hire Us

More by Tistio

View profile
    • Like