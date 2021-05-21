Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio

Pollfish.com - Online survey tools redesign

Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Aseif ✓ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Pollfish.com - Online survey tools redesign dark mode service insight 3d design ux ui service design landing page website design webdesign survey tool analysis research survey
Pollfish.com - Online survey tools redesign dark mode service insight 3d design ux ui service design landing page website design webdesign survey tool analysis research survey
Download color palette
  1. Polfish_Animation_Preview_by_Muhammad_Aseif.mp4
  2. Polfish_Preview_Muhammad_Aseif.png
  3. Polfish_Full_Muhammad_Aseif.png

Hello Everyone!

I want to share my latest web design exploration for a Pollfish.com. Pollfish's online survey tools, like poll website and DIY survey platform, provide consumer insights from real consumers across a massive mobile network.
This design is focus to prove the new layout, show some 3d illustration and bold typography, also give some combination vibrant color to providing directional emphasis.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
-------------------
Connect with us:
hello@plainthing.studio

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like