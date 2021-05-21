Pollfish.com - Online survey tools redesign

Hello Everyone!

I want to share my latest web design exploration for a Pollfish.com. Pollfish's online survey tools, like poll website and DIY survey platform, provide consumer insights from real consumers across a massive mobile network.

This design is focus to prove the new layout, show some 3d illustration and bold typography, also give some combination vibrant color to providing directional emphasis.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below

