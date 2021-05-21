Nevelis

Anthony's Pizza Branding

Nevelis
Nevelis
  • Save
Anthony's Pizza Branding logo pizzeria pizza typography vector illustration webdesign ux ui design branding
Anthony's Pizza Branding logo pizzeria pizza typography vector illustration webdesign ux ui design branding
Anthony's Pizza Branding logo pizzeria pizza typography vector illustration webdesign ux ui design branding
Download color palette
  1. Shot №3.png
  2. Shot №1(1).png
  3. white pizza (1).png

Hello dribbbles 👋

We created the identity of this new brand of Roman Pizza. Visual design, Branding & graphic charter then we designed the website and developed it on Shopify.

And don't forget like it 😉

Presentation_Branding.pdf
10 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Nevelis
Nevelis
CREATIVE Digital STUDIO to GROW

More by Nevelis

View profile
    • Like