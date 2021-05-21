🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys! This shot is about Sign In and Sign Up screen of my Attendance Manager app for students.
1. The first screen is Sign In Screen. Here the students have to provide their email address and password to sign in. The students can also sign in via Facebook, Google or Twitter. If they don't want to sign in then they can simply skip and can go to Attendance Criteria Screen where they can set their attendance criteria.
2. The second screen is Sign Up Screen. Here the students have to provide a name, email address, and password to register to use the app.
