Morgan Williams Racing Logo & Brand Identity by The Logo Smith

→ Client: Morgan Williams Racing

→ Designed: 2017

→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design

→ Case Study Page: Morgan Williams Racing Case Study



The Logo Smith designed the motor racing Logo & Brand Identity for an upcoming formula motor racing sports team, Morgan Williams Racing.

The MW Logo Mark

The logo mark, which is formed from the MW initials, is working really well as a supporting brand graphic, and has a lot more uses planned in further planned development of the brand assets.

Typeface & Other Branding Elements

Helvetica Neue Heavy is used for ‘Morgan Williams’, with Helvetia Neue Roman italic used for ‘Racing’.

Other brand assets to work on, such as the branding of: uniform & pit overalls, car wraps, various signage & sponsorship, and marketing assets.

→ Read More… MWR Case Study

