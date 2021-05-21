Morgan Williams Racing Logo & Brand Identity by The Logo Smith

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.
A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities
———————————
→ Client: Morgan Williams Racing
→ Designed: 2017
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design
→ Case Study Page: Morgan Williams Racing Case Study
The Logo Smith designed the motor racing Logo & Brand Identity for an upcoming formula motor racing sports team, Morgan Williams Racing.
The MW Logo Mark
The logo mark, which is formed from the MW initials, is working really well as a supporting brand graphic, and has a lot more uses planned in further planned development of the brand assets.
Typeface & Other Branding Elements
Helvetica Neue Heavy is used for ‘Morgan Williams’, with Helvetia Neue Roman italic used for ‘Racing’.
Other brand assets to work on, such as the branding of: uniform & pit overalls, car wraps, various signage & sponsorship, and marketing assets.
→ Read More… MWR Case Study
The Logo Smith aka smith.™
→ smith.gl/portfolio
→ smith.gl/hire-smith
The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.