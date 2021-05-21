The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Morgan Williams Racing Logo & Brand Identity by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Morgan Williams Racing
→ Designed: 2017
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design
→ Case Study Page: Morgan Williams Racing Case Study

The Logo Smith designed the motor racing Logo & Brand Identity for an upcoming formula motor racing sports team, Morgan Williams Racing.

The MW Logo Mark
The logo mark, which is formed from the MW initials, is working really well as a supporting brand graphic, and has a lot more uses planned in further planned development of the brand assets.

Typeface & Other Branding Elements
Helvetica Neue Heavy is used for ‘Morgan Williams’, with Helvetia Neue Roman italic used for ‘Racing’.

Other brand assets to work on, such as the branding of: uniform & pit overalls, car wraps, various signage & sponsorship, and marketing assets.

→ Read More… MWR Case Study

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

