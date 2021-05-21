APG | Tablet Carousel Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
With over 100 years of experience, APG shares quick tips and valuable e-learnings regarding financials and pensions.
We also wanted to bring a transparency feeling from the company to the audience. Nothing to hide, everything to share. Hence, the typography and visual elements you 'see-through' come together.
Check out the case study! https://dotcontrol.com/cases/apg/
The website https://apg.nl/nl/