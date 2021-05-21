Alexander Tek

Generator detail #3

Generator detail #3 blendercycles octanerender blender3d factory 3d artist colorful creative 3d artwork cinema4d clean minimal 3d art circus amusement park illustrator digital art digitalart digital c4d 3d
The second part of generator factory. Please share you thoughts!

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

