https://www.behance.net/gallery/119930895/June-Store

https://www.junestorebijoux.fr/

EN : June Store is a multi-brand jewellery store that needed to develop its online visibility. We assisted them with the artistic direction of the graphic charter and the logo. The e-commerce site was created with the Prestashop CMS, while having a custom design with wishlist, Instagram feed and newsletter interface functionalities.

FR : June Store est une bijouterie multimarque qui avait besoin de développer sa visibilité en ligne. Nous les avons donc accompagnés en direction artistique sur la charte graphique et le logo. Le site e-commerce a été réalisé avec le CMS Prestashop tout en ayant un design sur-mesure avec des fonctionnalités de wishlist, flux Instagram ou une interface de newsletter.

