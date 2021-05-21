DotControl

APG | Mobile Components

For anybody and everybody: APG's mobile-first site makes planning your pension accessible and easy.

Not only did we design their corporate website, but we also created their recruitment platform. Both, with a smart and flexible component library.

Check out the case study! https://dotcontrol.com/cases/apg/

The website https://apg.nl/nl/

