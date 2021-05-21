Johny Gejdos

"Promote it" - logo design

"Promote it" - logo design amplifier logotype illustration icon company logo art illustrator logo logo design promotional design
Logo design for new brand "Spropaguj.to" in english - "Promote.it". One of the requirements was to use an amplifier.

