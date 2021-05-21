Ronish Sawal

Equalizer/Music App Concept UI

Ronish Sawal
Ronish Sawal
  • Save
Equalizer/Music App Concept UI dark design ux uiux ui concept conceptui sound music player equalizer eq music app music
Download color palette

Concept UI for an Equalizer/Music App 🎧

Any thoughts?

👍🏻 Follow me on Instagram

📫 Reach me on shinordesign@gmail.com for work/collaboration related queries :)

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Ronish Sawal
Ronish Sawal

More by Ronish Sawal

View profile
    • Like