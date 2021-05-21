Andrii Nhuien

Onyxet logo animation

Andrii Nhuien
Andrii Nhuien
  • Save
Onyxet logo animation identity design animator animated vector after effects identity corporate shape animation animation intro motion graphics logo design branding logo animation typography animated logo gif motion design
Download color palette

Onyxet logo animation

logo design by https://dribbble.com/zzzmeysss
Animation by me

Check the full project case for more of my animated logotypes: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119743701/Logo-Animation-2020

Andrii Nhuien
Andrii Nhuien

More by Andrii Nhuien

View profile
    • Like