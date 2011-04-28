Aaron Shekey

Faux Magazine

Faux Magazine magazine layout masthead faux magazine demo content
I've been tasked with creating a faux magazine for internal demos of future tools related to digital publishing. I present to you, "Travel Magazine!" Can't wait for you to buy a copy... heh.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
