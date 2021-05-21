Yevdokimov

Elevens - Lettering Logo Process for Soccer Brand

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. IMG-4451.mp4
  2. IMG-4452.mp4

Hello, Dribbblers!
Today we want to share with you our lettering logo sketching process for soccer brand "Elevens" from Arizona.

Check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo!

Follow our Behance | Instagram

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Аgency passionate about branding and lettering logo design.
Hire Me

More by Yevdokimov

View profile
    • Like